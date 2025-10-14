Left Menu

Patrick Tuipulotu's Injury Sidelines Him from Northern Tour

New Zealand lock Patrick Tuipulotu is out of the Northern Hemisphere tour due to a shoulder injury needing surgery. His absence, lasting about six months, will likely affect the start of the Super Rugby season. Sam Darry steps in for upcoming matches against Ireland, Scotland, England, and Wales.

Patrick Tuipulotu, New Zealand's seasoned lock with 56 caps to his name, is confirmed to miss the upcoming Northern Hemisphere tour. A shoulder injury, originally sustained during the Rugby Championship, has necessitated surgery.

According to New Zealand Rugby announcements on Tuesday, Tuipulotu's condition worsened post-tournament. This development means the 32-year-old Auckland Blues player faces an estimated six-month recovery period.

Sam Darry will take Tuipulotu's place in the squad as they prepare for crucial tests against formidable teams like Ireland, Scotland, England, and Wales.

