Patrick Tuipulotu's Injury Sidelines Him from Northern Tour

Patrick Tuipulotu, New Zealand's seasoned lock with 56 caps to his name, is confirmed to miss the upcoming Northern Hemisphere tour. A shoulder injury, originally sustained during the Rugby Championship, has necessitated surgery.

According to New Zealand Rugby announcements on Tuesday, Tuipulotu's condition worsened post-tournament. This development means the 32-year-old Auckland Blues player faces an estimated six-month recovery period.

Sam Darry will take Tuipulotu's place in the squad as they prepare for crucial tests against formidable teams like Ireland, Scotland, England, and Wales.