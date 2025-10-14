UPKL Season 2 Auction Kicks Off with New Teams Amidst Expanding League

The rapidly expanding Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) is gearing up for its Season 2 player auction, slated for November 3 in Noida. Building on its foundation, the league now welcomes two new franchises—Aligarh Tigers and Kanpur Warriors—signifying a notable shift from eight to ten teams, aiming to nurture kabaddi talent throughout Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, UPKL highlighted entering Season 2 with renewed vigor as ten teams, including returning favorites like Lucknow Lions and Yamuna Yoddha, prepare for the auction with budgets of Rs 12 lakh each. The auction will showcase 500 players across four categories, based on experience, where Category A's base price hits Rs 1,00,000.

Conducted in an open-bid manner, the auction strives for transparency and technological advancement, undergirded by CricBattle's support. Sambhav Jain from SJ Uplift Kabaddi emphasized the auction's strategic importance, while CricBattle's Rakesh Desai praised the collaboration as UPKL prepares for its December 25 kick-off, featuring 64 matches in Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)