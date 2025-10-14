Left Menu

UPKL Season 2 Auction Kicks Off with New Teams Amidst Expanding League

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) is set to hold its Season 2 player auction on November 3 in Noida, as Aligarh Tigers and Kanpur Warriors join the fray. The league is increasing from eight to ten teams, emphasizing a commitment to developing kabaddi talent across Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:11 IST
UPKL Season 2 Auction Kicks Off with New Teams Amidst Expanding League
UPKL logo (Photo: UPKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rapidly expanding Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) is gearing up for its Season 2 player auction, slated for November 3 in Noida. Building on its foundation, the league now welcomes two new franchises—Aligarh Tigers and Kanpur Warriors—signifying a notable shift from eight to ten teams, aiming to nurture kabaddi talent throughout Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, UPKL highlighted entering Season 2 with renewed vigor as ten teams, including returning favorites like Lucknow Lions and Yamuna Yoddha, prepare for the auction with budgets of Rs 12 lakh each. The auction will showcase 500 players across four categories, based on experience, where Category A's base price hits Rs 1,00,000.

Conducted in an open-bid manner, the auction strives for transparency and technological advancement, undergirded by CricBattle's support. Sambhav Jain from SJ Uplift Kabaddi emphasized the auction's strategic importance, while CricBattle's Rakesh Desai praised the collaboration as UPKL prepares for its December 25 kick-off, featuring 64 matches in Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

 India
2
Gen Z Protesters Demand Change in Madagascar's Political Landscape

Gen Z Protesters Demand Change in Madagascar's Political Landscape

 Global
3
Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Festive Rush and Market Volatility

Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Festive Rush and Market Volatility

 India
4
Market Turmoil: Recent US-China Trade Tensions Impact Wall Street Indices

Market Turmoil: Recent US-China Trade Tensions Impact Wall Street Indices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025