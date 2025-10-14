Sweden's Soccer Struggles: A Crisis on the Field

Swedish soccer is grappling with a crisis following a third consecutive defeat in World Cup qualifiers, leaving the team at the bottom of their group. The loss to Kosovo has sparked intense scrutiny on coach Jon Dahl Tomasson's leadership and future with the team.

Tomasson, Sweden's first foreign-born coach, insists he will fight to keep his position, despite a disappointing start to the campaign. In response to growing pressure, he told Swedish media that while results have been underwhelming, he remains committed to his contract and the ongoing qualifying efforts.

The Swedish Football Association is convening an extraordinary meeting to deliberate potential changes, as frustrations grow over the team's stagnation. Despite boasting high-profile players like Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres, the national team struggles with developing a successful attacking strategy under Tomasson's management.

