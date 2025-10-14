Left Menu

Rahane's Call for Reform: The Future of Indian Cricket Selection

Ajinkya Rahane has suggested significant changes in cricket selection processes, emphasizing the need for recently retired first-class players as selectors. Both Rahane and fellow cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara stress the importance of domestic performance in selections, while acknowledging shifts in players' priorities due to formats like T20 and IPL.

Ajinkya Rahane has called for transformative changes in the process of appointing cricket selectors, particularly at the domestic level. The seasoned batsman suggests that only recently retired first-class players should be entrusted with selection duties, asserting that they are more likely to synchronize with the rapidly evolving nature of the game.

Currently, the criteria for becoming a state selector include playing at least ten first-class matches and retiring at least five years prior. Rahane emphasizes the need for selectors whose approach and mindset align with the modern pace of cricket, underscoring his point while speaking with fellow cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara during a YouTube channel discussion.

Pujara partly agrees with Rahane, highlighting that while changes can be implemented in larger states due to more options, it's crucial not to exclude past cricketers with commendable records from the selection process. Both cricket veterans stress the importance of domestic performance as a key factor for national team selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

