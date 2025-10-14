Indian Shuttlers Shine at BWF World Junior Championships

In an impressive display of talent, India's rising stars, including Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda, and Rakshitha Sree, opened their campaigns at the BWF World Junior Championships with commanding victories. Playing at the National Centre of Excellence, top-seeded Tanvi defeated Poland's Wiktoria Kaletka with a swift 15-2, 15-1 win.

India's boys' singles competitors also left their mark as 11th seed Rounak Chouhan secured a convincing victory over Sri Lanka's Thisath Rupathunga. Similarly, Suryaksh Rawat overcame Turkiye's Yigitcan Erol, and Lalthazuala Hmar bested USA's Rylan Tan, paving the way to the next rounds.

In mixed doubles, Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo showcased resilience against Indonesia's duo, recovering to clinch a win. Meanwhile, India's boys' doubles team of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu advanced, defeating Slovakia's players convincingly to maintain the momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)