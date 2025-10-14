Graham Potter Eyes Sweden Return: Former Coach Open for Opportunity

Graham Potter, the former West Ham United coach, is showing interest in taking the helm of the Swedish national team following the sacking of Jon Dahl Tomasson. Tomasson was dismissed on Tuesday after Sweden's poor performance left them at the bottom of their World Cup qualifying group.

Potter has a well-known track record in Sweden, having led Ostersund from the fourth division to the upper echelons of the nation's football league system over more than seven years. "I'm open to opportunities where I feel I can contribute," Potter told Fotbollskanalen from his residence in Sweden.

While Potter has not officially spoken with the Swedish football federation, he emphasized that financial aspects would not be a primary consideration if approached. He expressed his readiness to accept a position that aligns with his values and where he can truly make an impact.