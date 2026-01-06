Shake-Up in NFL: Coaches Fired, Key Players Return

The NFL's notorious 'Black Monday' saw the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals fire head coaches following a disappointing season. This annual shake-up targets teams that failed to secure playoff spots, hoping fresh leadership will bring future success.

Miami Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel is involved in internal discussions about a new general manager while holding onto his position. Meanwhile, six NFL teams begin their offseason in search of new coaching and managerial talent, aiming to revamp their strategies.

Key player movements see Davante Adams returning to the Los Angeles Rams for the wild-card round. The report also highlights the severe injury of renowned skateboarder Nyjah Huston and upcoming NBA preseason games in Macao featuring the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.