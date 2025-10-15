Left Menu

Ben Stokes Aims to Break England's Ashes Drought in Australia

England has struggled to win an Ashes test in Australia for 15 years, but former captain Alastair Cook believes the current team, led by Ben Stokes, has the potential to change this. Cook highlights the importance of key players like Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in England's strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:02 IST
Ben Stokes Aims to Break England's Ashes Drought in Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England's hopes are high as they prepare to take on Australia in the Ashes series next month, despite not having won a test match on Australian soil in nearly 15 years. Former captain Alastair Cook emphasized the strength of England's batting lineup, led by inspirational captain Ben Stokes.

Cook, speaking at the launch of TNT Sports' coverage of the series, acknowledged Australia's favoritism but expressed confidence in England's ability to disrupt their plans. Key partnerships, notably between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, could play a significant role in altering the course of the matches.

As Cook joins the coverage team, he believes that England's aggressive approach and Stokes' relentless spirit could turn the tide Down Under. The series promises intense competition, with the potential for England to apply pressure on the home team if they remain in contention after the first three games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

 Global
2
Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

 United States
3
Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

 Global
4
Posthumous Presidential Medal for Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Posthumous Presidential Medal for Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025