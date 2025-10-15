Ben Stokes Aims to Break England's Ashes Drought in Australia

England's hopes are high as they prepare to take on Australia in the Ashes series next month, despite not having won a test match on Australian soil in nearly 15 years. Former captain Alastair Cook emphasized the strength of England's batting lineup, led by inspirational captain Ben Stokes.

Cook, speaking at the launch of TNT Sports' coverage of the series, acknowledged Australia's favoritism but expressed confidence in England's ability to disrupt their plans. Key partnerships, notably between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, could play a significant role in altering the course of the matches.

As Cook joins the coverage team, he believes that England's aggressive approach and Stokes' relentless spirit could turn the tide Down Under. The series promises intense competition, with the potential for England to apply pressure on the home team if they remain in contention after the first three games.

