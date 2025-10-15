Stoppage Time Drama: Portugal's World Cup Delay

Portugal's path to the 2024 World Cup was temporarily blocked as they drew 2-2 with Hungary on Tuesday. The tie came courtesy of a last-minute equalizer by Dominik Szoboszlai, following two first-half goals by Cristiano Ronaldo that had put Portugal ahead.

The team missed an opportunity to secure top position in Group F and a guaranteed World Cup berth in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Now, Portugal stands five points ahead of Hungary with two matches left for both sides. Ireland holds the third position with four points.

Ronaldo's double had momentarily placed Portugal in command following an initial goal by Hungary's Attila Szalai. However, a late defensive lapse allowed Szoboszlai to equalize, preventing the home crowd from celebrating an early qualification.

