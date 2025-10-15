Left Menu

Stoppage Time Drama: Portugal's World Cup Delay

Portugal's World Cup qualification was postponed after a 2-2 draw against Hungary. Dominik Szoboszlai's late equalizer, after Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals, kept Hungary in the race. With Portugal leading Group F, they now need to wait until November to attempt securing their spot at the finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 15-10-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Portugal

Portugal's path to the 2024 World Cup was temporarily blocked as they drew 2-2 with Hungary on Tuesday. The tie came courtesy of a last-minute equalizer by Dominik Szoboszlai, following two first-half goals by Cristiano Ronaldo that had put Portugal ahead.

The team missed an opportunity to secure top position in Group F and a guaranteed World Cup berth in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Now, Portugal stands five points ahead of Hungary with two matches left for both sides. Ireland holds the third position with four points.

Ronaldo's double had momentarily placed Portugal in command following an initial goal by Hungary's Attila Szalai. However, a late defensive lapse allowed Szoboszlai to equalize, preventing the home crowd from celebrating an early qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

