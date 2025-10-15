Saudi Arabia Secures World Cup Qualification with Tense Draw Against Iraq
Saudi Arabia secured a place in the World Cup finals after a goalless draw with Iraq in Jeddah, thanks to a critical injury-time save. The result positions Saudi Arabia at the top of Group B, ahead due to goals scored, thus confirming their qualification for the international tournament.
In a high-stakes match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earned their spot in the upcoming World Cup finals with a nail-biting 0-0 draw against Iraq. The encounter, marked by tense exchanges, was capped by a decisive injury-time save by goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi.
The Saudis only needed a point to secure their passage to the tournament set for the United States, Canada, and Mexico. They emerged as Group B winners, finishing level on points with Iraq but ahead on goals scored, following a previous win over Indonesia.
Throughout the match, Saudi forward Saleh Abu Al-Shamat posed constant threats to the Iraqi defense, creating several opportunities. Despite intense pressure and a strong Iraqi attempt in the final moments, the Saudi team held firm to qualify for their seventh World Cup since 1994.
