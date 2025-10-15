Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Secures World Cup Qualification with Tense Draw Against Iraq

Saudi Arabia secured a place in the World Cup finals after a goalless draw with Iraq in Jeddah, thanks to a critical injury-time save. The result positions Saudi Arabia at the top of Group B, ahead due to goals scored, thus confirming their qualification for the international tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:39 IST
Saudi Arabia Secures World Cup Qualification with Tense Draw Against Iraq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a high-stakes match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earned their spot in the upcoming World Cup finals with a nail-biting 0-0 draw against Iraq. The encounter, marked by tense exchanges, was capped by a decisive injury-time save by goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi.

The Saudis only needed a point to secure their passage to the tournament set for the United States, Canada, and Mexico. They emerged as Group B winners, finishing level on points with Iraq but ahead on goals scored, following a previous win over Indonesia.

Throughout the match, Saudi forward Saleh Abu Al-Shamat posed constant threats to the Iraqi defense, creating several opportunities. Despite intense pressure and a strong Iraqi attempt in the final moments, the Saudi team held firm to qualify for their seventh World Cup since 1994.

TRENDING

1
Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

 Global
2
Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiation...

 Global
3
IMF to Bolster Pakistan's Recovery with $1.2 Billion Loan Approval

IMF to Bolster Pakistan's Recovery with $1.2 Billion Loan Approval

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over Federal Layoffs Amid Government Shutdown

Controversy Erupts Over Federal Layoffs Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025