Ivory Coast, Senegal, and South Africa Seal World Cup Spots
Ivory Coast, Senegal, and South Africa secured their spots in the World Cup by becoming group winners in the African qualification round. They join six other African nations, with top runners-up set for playoffs. Key victories and individual brilliance marked the matchday's outcomes.
The African qualification process for the upcoming World Cup reached its climax as Ivory Coast, Senegal, and South Africa emerged victorious as group winners. These teams join Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, and Cape Verde in securing automatic qualification spots.
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast outperformed Kenya with a commendable 3-0 win, helped by goals from Frank Kessie, Yan Diomande, and Amad Diallo. Senegal, powered by Sadio Mane's remarkable performance, achieved a 4-0 victory over Mauritania, securing the top position in Group B.
Meanwhile, South Africa overcame a previous penalty setback to top Group C, with crucial aid from Nigeria's defeat of Benin. Four additional teams, Cameroon, DR Congo, Gabon, and Nigeria, are set to compete in playoffs next month to potentially secure a final spot in inter-continental playoffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spin Dominance Puts Pakistan in Command Against South Africa
Indian Team Seeks Dynamic Pitches for Test Series Against South Africa
India's Sweep Over West Indies: A Prelude to South African Challenge
Gautam Gambhir Advocates for Domestic Match Practice Before South Africa Test Series
EU’s €11.5 Billion Investment to Propel South Africa’s Green Growth and Innovation