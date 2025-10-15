Ivory Coast, Senegal, and South Africa Seal World Cup Spots

The African qualification process for the upcoming World Cup reached its climax as Ivory Coast, Senegal, and South Africa emerged victorious as group winners. These teams join Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, and Cape Verde in securing automatic qualification spots.

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast outperformed Kenya with a commendable 3-0 win, helped by goals from Frank Kessie, Yan Diomande, and Amad Diallo. Senegal, powered by Sadio Mane's remarkable performance, achieved a 4-0 victory over Mauritania, securing the top position in Group B.

Meanwhile, South Africa overcame a previous penalty setback to top Group C, with crucial aid from Nigeria's defeat of Benin. Four additional teams, Cameroon, DR Congo, Gabon, and Nigeria, are set to compete in playoffs next month to potentially secure a final spot in inter-continental playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)