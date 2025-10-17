Left Menu

UK government working with police to ensure Maccabi Tel Aviv fans can attend Aston Villa match

The British government said on Friday it is working with police and looking at the additional resources needed so that fans of Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv can attend a match in Birmingham next month, after an earlier ban, which had sparked criticism from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other politicians.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 22:50 IST
UK government working with police to ensure Maccabi Tel Aviv fans can attend Aston Villa match
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government said on Friday it is working with police and looking at the additional resources needed so that fans of Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv can attend a match in Birmingham next month, after an earlier ban, which had sparked criticism from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other politicians. English soccer team Aston Villa said travelling Maccabi fans would be barred from the Europa League match on November 6 after West Midlands Police expressed concerns about public safety from potential protesters outside the stadium.

"The Government is working with policing and other partners to do everything in our power to ensure this game can safely go ahead, with all fans present," a spokesperson for the government said in a statement on Friday. "We are exploring what additional resources and support are required so all fans can attend."

Starmer had posted on X that it was "the wrong decision". "We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets," he wrote. "The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing deal among NDA allies

Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing de...

 India
2
Pakistan: Education crisis deepens as government schools crumble and private institutions exploit parents

Pakistan: Education crisis deepens as government schools crumble and private...

 Pakistan
3
India's Gold Rush Goes Digital: E-jewellery winning over a traditionally tactile market

India's Gold Rush Goes Digital: E-jewellery winning over a traditionally tac...

 India
4
Clash in Gujarat's Sabarkantha leaves 10 injured, 30 vehicles damaged

Clash in Gujarat's Sabarkantha leaves 10 injured, 30 vehicles damaged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025