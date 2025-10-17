UK government working with police to ensure Maccabi Tel Aviv fans can attend Aston Villa match

The British government said on Friday it is working with police and looking at the additional resources needed so that fans of Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv can attend a match in Birmingham next month, after an earlier ban, which had sparked criticism from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other politicians. English soccer team Aston Villa said travelling Maccabi fans would be barred from the Europa League match on November 6 after West Midlands Police expressed concerns about public safety from potential protesters outside the stadium.

"The Government is working with policing and other partners to do everything in our power to ensure this game can safely go ahead, with all fans present," a spokesperson for the government said in a statement on Friday. "We are exploring what additional resources and support are required so all fans can attend."

Starmer had posted on X that it was "the wrong decision". "We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets," he wrote. "The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation."

