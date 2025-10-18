222-member Indian contingent for AYG to compete in 21 disciplines

The 222-member contingent of Indian athletes, with more than half of them women, will compete in 21 sporting disciplines in the 3rd Asian Youth Games to be held in Manama, Bahrain from October 22 to 31. The Sports Ministry said on Saturday that the contingent, which has 119 female and 103 male athletes, had been cleared at full cost to the government.

The athletes will be supported by 90 coaches, physios, and officials, bringing the total size of the contingent to 312.

The contingent includes 31 athletes in track and field, 14 in boxing, 28 in kabaddi, 16 in handball, and 10 each in taekwondo, wrestling and weightlifting. The largest female representation is in athletics and handball.

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is the Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent.

Among the athletes participating in the continental youth event, several are products of Khelo India, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development, and National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs).

The Indian athletes will compete in track and field events, aquatics, badminton, boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, and judo, alongside emerging sports such as kurash, pencak silat, teqball, and camel racing.

''SAI's medical team and physios will also accompany the contingent, ensuring that athletes receive round-the-clock support. Special attention has been given to anti-doping measures with NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) conducting mandatory testing before departure, and to the physical and psychological readiness of the team,'' said a Ministry statement.

