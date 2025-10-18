Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jaromir Jagr, 53, begins 38th professional season

Still competing in the Czech League at age 53, former NHL star Jaromir Jagr began his 38th season of professional hockey on Friday night. The forward finished with 10:08 of ice time while playing on the fourth line in his season debut with his hometown Kladno Knights in a 3-1 defeat of Vitkovice.

ATP roundup: Holger Rune rallies to advance to semis in Stockholm

Top-seeded Holger Rune overcame an error-filled start Friday to defeat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4 and advance to the semifinals of the Nordic Open in Stockholm. Rune, of Denmark, is seeking his second Stockholm championship to follow his 2022 title. He hit 83% of his first serves (40 of 48) and rode 12 aces to the win over the Argentine. Rune survived a third-set medical timeout to have his left thigh wrapped.

Kraken D Brandon Montour on leave for family matter

Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour is taking a temporary leave for a family matter, the team announced on Saturday. "No further details will be shared at this time, and the team requests that his family's privacy be respected during this period," the team posted on X ahead of the Kraken's game Saturday night in Toronto.

Kings captain Anze Kopitar (foot) out week-to-week

Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar is out week-to-week with a foot injury, the team announced Friday. The news rules out Kopitar for Los Angeles' home matchup with the unbeaten Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Beginning Tuesday, the Kings (1-3-1) play five road games in eight nights against the St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes U.S. Grand Prix sprint pole in Austin

Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat McLaren's title contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with a final flying lap to take pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix sprint race on Friday. The four-times world champion went round the Circuit of the Americas with a best effort of one minute 32.143 seconds after Norris, who set the pace in the first two phases and also the weekend's sole practice session, had put his car on provisional pole.

NHL roundup: Nick Schmaltz's hat trick lifts Mammoth past Sharks

Nick Schmaltz recorded his second career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Utah Mammoth to a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks in Salt Lake City on Friday night. Schmaltz scored twice in the first period, then completed his hat trick 54 seconds into the third period with a one-time shot from in front for a 4-2 lead.

Tennis-'History has been made': Monaco chief hails Vacherot's Shanghai win

Monaco Tennis Federation president Melanie-Antoinette de Massy hailed Valentin Vacherot's Shanghai Masters victory on Sunday as a historic milestone for the principality, marking the federation's first-ever Masters 1000 singles title. Vacherot completed a fairytale run at the tournament on Sunday, rallying from a set down to defeat his cousin, Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, in the final and secure his first ATP title.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown (hamstring) ailing as season approaches

Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown is considered day-to-day with a left hamstring injury that he sustained in Wednesday's preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors. Brown didn't participate in live portions of Friday's practice and coach Joe Mazzulla didn't answer a question pertaining to whether Brown will play in next Wednesday's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Status of Cardinals' Kyler Murray unclear, Marvin Harrison Jr. to play

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was listed as questionable Friday, while receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is good to go for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon didn't offer much insight during his Friday press conference, but he did indicate that Murray (foot) could remain uncertain for the game throughout the weekend. Murray was limited in practice Friday for the third straight day.

Canadiens D Kaiden Guhle (lower body) out 4-6 weeks

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle will miss four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Saturday. Guhle fell to the ice in pain midway through the third period of Montreal's 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. He doubled over upon reaching the bench and did not return to the ice.

