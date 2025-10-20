Rugby-Farrell not considered as England name training squad ahead of November internationals

Former captain Owen Farrell was not among the 36-man training squad named by England head coach Steve Borthwick on Sunday ahead of the Autumn Nations Series, with centre Seb Atkinson missing out through injury after impressing on his debut. Farrell has not played for England since stepping back from national duty in November 2023 to prioritise his mental health, before joining French side Racing 92, but returned to Saracens in June.

The 34-year-old flyhalf and centre was called up to the British & Irish Lions squad by his father, head coach Andy Farrell, following an injury to Elliot Daly, and featured in two of the tests against Australia. Farrell has played at centre since his return to Saracens, but despite Atkinson's injury, has not been considered by Borthwick.

Atkinson made his test debut in July in England's 35-12 win in Argentina, and scored a try in the second Test, but the 23-year-old suffered a leg and hip injury with his club Gloucester last weekend. The squad will begin a three-day training camp on Monday at England's Performance Centre at Pennyhill Park. Borthwick's side host Australia at Twickenham on November 1, and will also take on Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina at the London venue.

Winger Noah Caluori will also join the training camp as part of a development agreement with his club Saracens. The 19-year-old scored five tries on Saturday in his first Premiership start, having scored on his debut in the competition when coming off the bench last month.

England's training squad: Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers) Emeka Ilione (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks) Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby), Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints) Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs: Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs) George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints) Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints) Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks), Adam Radwan (Leicester Tigers), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby) Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

