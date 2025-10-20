Left Menu

Grace Fisk Steps Up for England in International Friendlies

Liverpool captain Grace Fisk replaces injured Arsenal defender Katie Reid in the England squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Australia. With Manchester City midfielder Grace Clinton also withdrawing, Fisk aims for her senior international debut as England prepares for its first matches since winning the Euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:51 IST
Grace Fisk Steps Up for England in International Friendlies

Replacing injured Arsenal defender Katie Reid, Liverpool captain Grace Fisk has joined the England squad for friendly matches against Brazil and Australia, as confirmed by the FA on Monday. This opportunity marks a potential senior international debut for the 27-year-old, who steps up to the national squad post-Euro victory.

In a double setback for England, Manchester City midfielder Grace Clinton also withdraws due to a minor injury. The FA confirmed that both Reid and Clinton will remain with their respective clubs to focus on rehabilitation, leaving gaps in England's strategic lineup.

England will face Brazil this Saturday in Manchester, followed by a match against Australia in Derby. These games mark the first international appearances for England since their European triumph this past July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025