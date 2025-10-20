Grace Fisk Steps Up for England in International Friendlies
Liverpool captain Grace Fisk replaces injured Arsenal defender Katie Reid in the England squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Australia. With Manchester City midfielder Grace Clinton also withdrawing, Fisk aims for her senior international debut as England prepares for its first matches since winning the Euros.
Replacing injured Arsenal defender Katie Reid, Liverpool captain Grace Fisk has joined the England squad for friendly matches against Brazil and Australia, as confirmed by the FA on Monday. This opportunity marks a potential senior international debut for the 27-year-old, who steps up to the national squad post-Euro victory.
In a double setback for England, Manchester City midfielder Grace Clinton also withdraws due to a minor injury. The FA confirmed that both Reid and Clinton will remain with their respective clubs to focus on rehabilitation, leaving gaps in England's strategic lineup.
England will face Brazil this Saturday in Manchester, followed by a match against Australia in Derby. These games mark the first international appearances for England since their European triumph this past July.
