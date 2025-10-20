Left Menu

Pakistan Seeks Strong Lead in Second Test Against South Africa

Pakistan ended Day 1 of the second Test match against South Africa at Rawalpindi on 259/5. Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha were on the crease. Pakistan leads the series 1-0 after winning the first Test. Notable performances came from Abdullah Shafique and Shaan Masood with half-centuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:34 IST
Saud Shakeel (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Rawalpindi, Pakistan wrapped up the first day of the second Test against South Africa at 259/5, with batsmen Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha at the crease. This follows their series-opening victory by 93 runs at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan now aims to secure a series sweep in the two-match contest.

After winning the toss, opener Abdullah Shafique and skipper Shaan Masood both delivered commanding half-centuries, launching the innings with a robust partnership. Shafique was dismissed after scoring 57 off 146 balls, a performance that included four boundaries.

Tea saw Pakistan positioned at a promising 177/3, with Masood anchoring the innings with a solid 87 off 176 balls, punctuated by two fours and three sixes. However, the day ended with South Africa's Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer clinching two wickets each, and Kagiso Rabada taking one for 41. Pakistan looks to extend their lead in the following day's play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

