Teen Athletes Shine with Silver and Bronze in Kurash at Asian Youth Games

Indian teenagers Kanishka Bidhuri and Arvind showcased impressive performances at the Asian Youth Games, securing silver and bronze medals in the kurash competition, a form of traditional wrestling from Central Asia.

Kanishka, a rising star in the girls' 52kg category, clinched silver. She breezed into the final with a dominant 10-0 victory over Jalaloddin Setayesh in the semifinals, having previously defeated Thailand's Khundee Waratchaya by yonbosh in the quarterfinals. Although she lost to Uzbekistan's Karimova Mubinabonu in the final, her prowess throughout the competition was evident.

Meanwhile, Arvind earned a bronze in the boys' 83kg division following a decisive 10-0 win over Davlatzoda in the quarterfinals. Despite a semifinal loss to Uzbekistan's Golibov Shohjahon, Arvind's performance contributed to India's growing tally at the Games. The term 'khalol' symbolizes a dominant win, while 'chala' and 'yonbosh' represent scoring nuances in kurash.

(With inputs from agencies.)