Left Menu

Teen Athletes Shine with Silver and Bronze in Kurash at Asian Youth Games

Indian teenagers Kanishka Bidhuri and Arvind earned silver and bronze medals in the kurash competition at the Asian Youth Games. Kanishka achieved silver in the girls' 52kg category, while Arvind secured bronze in the boys' 83kg division. Their performances increased India's medal tally to three.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manama | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:55 IST
Teen Athletes Shine with Silver and Bronze in Kurash at Asian Youth Games
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

Indian teenagers Kanishka Bidhuri and Arvind showcased impressive performances at the Asian Youth Games, securing silver and bronze medals in the kurash competition, a form of traditional wrestling from Central Asia.

Kanishka, a rising star in the girls' 52kg category, clinched silver. She breezed into the final with a dominant 10-0 victory over Jalaloddin Setayesh in the semifinals, having previously defeated Thailand's Khundee Waratchaya by yonbosh in the quarterfinals. Although she lost to Uzbekistan's Karimova Mubinabonu in the final, her prowess throughout the competition was evident.

Meanwhile, Arvind earned a bronze in the boys' 83kg division following a decisive 10-0 win over Davlatzoda in the quarterfinals. Despite a semifinal loss to Uzbekistan's Golibov Shohjahon, Arvind's performance contributed to India's growing tally at the Games. The term 'khalol' symbolizes a dominant win, while 'chala' and 'yonbosh' represent scoring nuances in kurash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025