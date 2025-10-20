Miracle Hopes for Sri Lanka: Athapaththu's Dramatic Finish Against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's cricket team captain, Chamari Athapaththu, believes it would be nothing short of a 'miracle' for her squad to reach the Women's World Cup semifinals, despite securing a thrilling seven-run victory over Bangladesh on Monday.

The win added vital points to Sri Lanka's tally, bringing it to four - level with India and New Zealand. However, Sri Lanka's lackluster net run rate poses a significant hurdle in their bid to secure a coveted last-four berth, with Australia, England, and South Africa already securing knockout positions.

Athapaththu executed three crucial wickets and a run-out in the final over, helping her team defend a total of 202 runs, turned the tide against Bangladesh's formidable batsmen. The captain emphasized the importance of handling pressure, a factor both teams will need to work on for future games.

