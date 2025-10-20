Miracle Hopes for Sri Lanka: Athapaththu's Dramatic Finish Against Bangladesh
Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu describes her team's chances of reaching the Women's World Cup semifinals as a 'miracle,' despite a narrow win over Bangladesh. While Sri Lanka's victory gained crucial points, a poor net run rate presents challenges. Despite mistakes, Athapaththu led with key performances in the game's final stages.
Sri Lanka's cricket team captain, Chamari Athapaththu, believes it would be nothing short of a 'miracle' for her squad to reach the Women's World Cup semifinals, despite securing a thrilling seven-run victory over Bangladesh on Monday.
The win added vital points to Sri Lanka's tally, bringing it to four - level with India and New Zealand. However, Sri Lanka's lackluster net run rate poses a significant hurdle in their bid to secure a coveted last-four berth, with Australia, England, and South Africa already securing knockout positions.
Athapaththu executed three crucial wickets and a run-out in the final over, helping her team defend a total of 202 runs, turned the tide against Bangladesh's formidable batsmen. The captain emphasized the importance of handling pressure, a factor both teams will need to work on for future games.
