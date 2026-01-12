Left Menu

Cuba Holds Firm Despite U.S. Pressure: No Deal in Sight

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has stated that Cuba is not in talks with the U.S. despite pressure from President Donald Trump. While Díaz-Canel emphasized respect for international laws and mutual benefit, he rejected Trump's call for negotiations following the U.S. attack on Venezuela that affected Cuban interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:13 IST
Cuba Holds Firm Despite U.S. Pressure: No Deal in Sight
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel declared on Monday that there are no current discussions with the U.S. government. His comments come in response to President Donald Trump's remarks urging Cuba to strike a deal following a U.S. military intervention in Venezuela.

Díaz-Canel used X to convey his stance, indicating that any progress in U.S.-Cuba relations must adhere to international law, emphasizing hostility and economic coercion are not conducive to diplomacy. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez reiterated these sentiments.

Trump had stated that Cuba should not continue relying on Venezuelan resources, following a U.S. operation that severely impacted Cuban supplies. The situation continues to be tense, with analysts suggesting Cuba needs more time before engaging with U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

 India
2
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
3
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026