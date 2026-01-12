Cuba Holds Firm Despite U.S. Pressure: No Deal in Sight

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel declared on Monday that there are no current discussions with the U.S. government. His comments come in response to President Donald Trump's remarks urging Cuba to strike a deal following a U.S. military intervention in Venezuela.

Díaz-Canel used X to convey his stance, indicating that any progress in U.S.-Cuba relations must adhere to international law, emphasizing hostility and economic coercion are not conducive to diplomacy. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez reiterated these sentiments.

Trump had stated that Cuba should not continue relying on Venezuelan resources, following a U.S. operation that severely impacted Cuban supplies. The situation continues to be tense, with analysts suggesting Cuba needs more time before engaging with U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)