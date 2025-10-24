Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana Reflects on Women's World Cup Semifinal Triumph

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana expressed relief after the team advanced to the Women's World Cup semifinals, overcoming a tough phase of three successive defeats. Mandhana and her opening partner Pratika Rawal's record partnership was instrumental in the win against New Zealand, securing India's semifinal spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 24-10-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 00:17 IST
Smriti Mandhana

India's cricket team secured a semifinal spot in the Women's World Cup, ending a challenging phase of three consecutive losses. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana described the achievement as a significant relief, especially after the team was seen as a tournament favorite.

In a crucial match, India triumphed over New Zealand by 53 runs using the DLS method, becoming the last team to qualify alongside Australia, South Africa, and England. Mandhana's remarkable 109-run innings, paired with Pratika Rawal's first World Cup hundred, paved the way for a record-setting 212-run partnership.

Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur lauded the players for their performance and acknowledged the immense pressure of playing at home on the world stage. New Zealand captain Sophie Devine expressed disappointment, citing missed opportunities and acknowledging India's imposing target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

