Checo Perez Scores Hat-Trick in Inspiring Football Match Ahead of Racing Season

Sergio 'Checo' Perez showcased his versatility by netting a hat-trick during a heartwarming exhibition football match ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Although Perez isn't racing this weekend, he dazzled fans by contributing to a 7-6 victory in the charity event, which supports young people overcoming adversities, including homelessness and addiction. The match has become a celebrated tradition, bringing together drivers, fans, and athletes.

Perez, who has firmly set his sights on Formula One's 2026 season with Cadillac, shared insights into his rigorous preparations, which include simulator sessions and imminent physical tests.

