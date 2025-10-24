Left Menu

Checo Perez Scores Hat-Trick in Inspiring Football Match Ahead of Racing Season

Sergio 'Checo' Perez scored three goals in a charity football match supporting young people in rehabilitation. The Mexican driver, preparing for Cadillac's 2026 F1 debut, impressed fans despite not racing in the Mexican Grand Prix. The match is a cherished event during Mexico's Formula One race week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 01:40 IST
Sergio 'Checo' Perez showcased his versatility by netting a hat-trick during a heartwarming exhibition football match ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Although Perez isn't racing this weekend, he dazzled fans by contributing to a 7-6 victory in the charity event, which supports young people overcoming adversities, including homelessness and addiction. The match has become a celebrated tradition, bringing together drivers, fans, and athletes.

Perez, who has firmly set his sights on Formula One's 2026 season with Cadillac, shared insights into his rigorous preparations, which include simulator sessions and imminent physical tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

