Scandal, Success, and Strategy: Latest Highlights in U.S. Sports

Recent sports news features Lionel Messi extending his contract with Inter Miami, Tiago Splitter as Trail Blazers' interim coach, and a major illegal gambling probe involving NBA figures. Meanwhile, AJ McCarron's political aspirations and key player injuries in the NFL add further intrigue to the sports landscape.

Updated: 24-10-2025 05:27 IST
Scandal, Success, and Strategy: Latest Highlights in U.S. Sports
Major League Soccer announced its 2025 award finalists on Thursday, with Lionel Messi, Denis Bouanga, Anders Dreyer, Evander, and Sam Surridge all vying for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP. Messi also confirmed a contract extension with Inter Miami until 2028, emphasizing his ongoing impact on North American soccer.

The Portland Trail Blazers named Tiago Splitter as interim head coach following the arrest of Chauncey Billups in a sweeping illegal gambling investigation. This probe also implicates NBA player Terry Rozier among others, exposing schemes of insider sports betting and rigged poker games.

In other sports news, Tennessee Titans' cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was placed on injured reserve, while AJ McCarron launched his campaign for Alabama's lieutenant governor. Meanwhile, Panthers' quarterback Bryce Young's ankle injury raised concerns as he missed practice for the second day.

Latest News

