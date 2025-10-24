Glenn Maxwell Set for High-Stakes T20I Return Against India

Charismatic Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is poised to make his comeback in the T20I series against India, following a recovery from a fractured wrist. Alongside him, the squad has introduced young pacer Mahli Beardman as a surprise pick for the high-stakes clash scheduled to begin on October 29 in Canberra.

The five-match T20I series, succeeding the ongoing ODIs, will have the veteran Maxwell and Beardman available for the final three matches. Meanwhile, pace stalwart Josh Hazlewood and bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott will feature in the initial games. Maxwell's wrist injury occurred during practice ahead of a series in New Zealand last month.

Beardman, recognized for his stellar performance in Australia's U19 World Cup-winning side, is notable for his prowess with three wickets in the final match. His inclusion showcases Australia's tactical preparation against India. Moreover, Jack Edwards and Matt Kuhnemann will join the ODI squad, as Marnus Labuschagne shifts focus back to domestic cricket for the Sheffield Shield.

(With inputs from agencies.)