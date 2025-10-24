Left Menu

Crystal Palace's Reality Check: A Humble Lesson

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner reflects on their 1-0 defeat by AEK Larnaca, stressing the need for humility after their Europa Conference League loss. Held at Selhurst Park, the match marked Palace's first European home game in 101 years. Glasner hopes the experience aids future Premier League performances.

Updated: 24-10-2025 10:25 IST
Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace's manager, Oliver Glasner, has urged the team to remain humble after their surprising 1-0 defeat to AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night. The match, hosted at Selhurst Park, was a historic European fixture for the club, but a goal by Riad Balic dashed their hopes in the second half.

Despite holding an impressive eighth position in the Premier League, the Palace found themselves outplayed by Larnaca, who stands fifth in the Cypriot league. Glasner emphasized the importance of learning from such setbacks, acknowledging the disappointment but also the potential lesson in humility for the team.

After the match, Glasner commented on the prevalent expectation that Premier League clubs dominate such competitions. He asserted that this outcome might serve as a necessary reminder of the unpredictable nature of football. Looking ahead, Crystal Palace will face Arsenal, the league leaders, in their upcoming match on Sunday.

