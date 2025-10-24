Left Menu

Elena Rybakina Secures Final WTA Finals Spot

Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan qualifies for the WTA Finals in Riyadh after reaching the Pan Pacific Open semi-finals in Tokyo, marking her third consecutive appearance. She joins prominent players like Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff. The finals highlight the talent depth in the WTA Tour.

Elena Rybakina

Kazakhstan's tennis star Elena Rybakina has clinched the last coveted position for the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh, following her advancement to the semi-finals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo this Friday.

Rybakina, a 26-year-old athlete, has won two WTA 500 titles this season and is set to mark her third consecutive participation in the Riyadh event, happening from November 1 to 8. Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova from Russia were also named as alternates.

This year's WTA Finals lineup includes leading names such as world number one Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Coco Gauff. Tournament Director Garbine Muguruz highlighted the depth and excitement of this season, as Rybakina prepares to face Linda Noskova in the Tokyo semi-finals.

