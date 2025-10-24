Elena Rybakina Secures Final WTA Finals Spot

Kazakhstan's tennis star Elena Rybakina has clinched the last coveted position for the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh, following her advancement to the semi-finals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo this Friday.

Rybakina, a 26-year-old athlete, has won two WTA 500 titles this season and is set to mark her third consecutive participation in the Riyadh event, happening from November 1 to 8. Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova from Russia were also named as alternates.

This year's WTA Finals lineup includes leading names such as world number one Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Coco Gauff. Tournament Director Garbine Muguruz highlighted the depth and excitement of this season, as Rybakina prepares to face Linda Noskova in the Tokyo semi-finals.