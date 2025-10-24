Mistakes and Weather Challenge Sri Lanka's World Cup Journey

Sri Lanka's Women's World Cup campaign came to a disappointing end, with team captain Chamari Athapaththu acknowledging significant mistakes in all departments as a primary reason. Despite co-hosting the tournament with India, Sri Lanka succumbed to defeats against India and England, matches critical to their tournament standing.

The last match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain, a common occurrence during the event. Athapaththu cited high expectations from the team and discussed the need for players to focus on areas of improvement, particularly in batting for the longer formats.

Looking ahead optimistically, the captain praised the domestic structure and the blend of young and senior players. She believes that with dedication and learning, the team can rise to challenge top contenders like India, South Africa, and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana also noted weather challenges and stressed the importance of more matches in the lead-up to future tournaments.

