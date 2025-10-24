Left Menu

Thrilling Victory and Cultural Flair: Highlights from South Asian Athletics Championships

Samardeep Singh Gill set a new meet record in shot put, winning gold at the South Asian Athletics Federation Championships. India and Sri Lanka dominated various events, with cultural performances celebrating Jharkhand's heritage. Over 200 athletes from six nations competed in a display of sportsmanship and cultural unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samardeep Singh Gill, an emerging talent in Indian athletics, shattered the meet record to claim gold at the South Asian Athletics Federation Senior Championships in Ranchi. Gill's 19.59m throw surpassed the previous record, highlighting India's strong start to the regional contest against Sri Lanka.

The host nation showcased its prowess in the men's and women's 5000m events, while Sri Lanka excelled in the 100m dashes. The competition took place at Birsa Munda Stadium, with athletes from six South Asian countries vying for honors, reflecting the spirit of regional unity through sports.

The championships, inaugurated by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, featured a celebration of diverse cultural performances, blending tradition with the jubilation of athletic excellence. The event brought together over 200 athletes, competing across 37 events, symbolizing camaraderie and shared progress in South Asian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

