Indian Women's Wrestling Triumph at U23 Championship: A New Era

Indian women wrestlers showcased remarkable skill at the U23 World Wrestling Championships. Hansika Lamba and Sarika Malik reached the finals, positioning themselves to potentially become world champions. Four other Indian wrestlers also clinched bronze medals, emphasizing the country's rising prominence in the wrestling arena.

In an impressive display, Hansika conceded only two points across four bouts in the 53kg category, scoring decisive wins against opponents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Spain. Her upcoming final bout against Japan's Haruna Morikawa promises an engaging contest.

Sarika distinguished herself in the 59kg category, defeating competitors from the USA, Norway, and Poland. As she prepares to face Japan's Ruka Natami, Indian wrestling fans eagerly anticipate more triumphs. Meanwhile, Indian wrestlers have excelled in various weight classes, securing several bronze medals and reflecting the nation's growing strength in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)