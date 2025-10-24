Left Menu

Indian Women's Wrestling Triumph at U23 Championship: A New Era

Indian women wrestlers made a powerful mark at the U23 World Wrestling Championships. Hansika Lamba and Sarika Malik reached the finals, aiming to become world champions. Additionally, four wrestlers secured bronze medals. Their victories highlight India's growing prowess in international wrestling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novisad | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:11 IST
In an impressive display, Hansika conceded only two points across four bouts in the 53kg category, scoring decisive wins against opponents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Spain. Her upcoming final bout against Japan's Haruna Morikawa promises an engaging contest.

Sarika distinguished herself in the 59kg category, defeating competitors from the USA, Norway, and Poland. As she prepares to face Japan's Ruka Natami, Indian wrestling fans eagerly anticipate more triumphs. Meanwhile, Indian wrestlers have excelled in various weight classes, securing several bronze medals and reflecting the nation's growing strength in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

