Gennady Golovkin Bids for World Boxing Presidency

Gennady Golovkin, Kazakhstan’s former world champion boxer, is running for President of World Boxing. Golovkin, who seeks to lead the sport's new governing body, will compete against Mariolis Charilaos. The election follows current President Boris van der Vorst's decision not to seek re-election.

Gennady Golovkin, a celebrated figure in boxing hailing from Kazakhstan, has declared his candidacy for the presidency of World Boxing. This announcement follows the decision of the current President, Boris van der Vorst, not to pursue re-election due to the challenges of the role.

The election will see Golovkin, a former middleweight world champion and 2004 Olympic silver medalist, face Mariolis Charilaos, the erstwhile leader of the Hellenic Boxing Federation. The new organization, formed in 2023, steps in as the sport's authority after the International Boxing Association's recognition was revoked.

Golovkin has outlined a clear mission: securing full IOC recognition and ensuring boxing's place in upcoming Olympic Games. With his extensive boxing record, Golovkin looks to steer the organization through its upcoming challenges. The election is scheduled for November 23 in Rome.

