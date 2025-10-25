On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, offering a welcome distraction for Canadians facing economic uncertainties and strained U.S. relations.

Long-time supporters and newcomers alike echo sentiments that the Jays symbolize national pride. "They are Canada's team," says Kirsty Crawford.

With their history of triumph and symbolic maple leaf logo, the Jays' journey has rejuvenated fans across generations, uniting them in anticipation for the outcome of this year's MLB championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)