Verstappen Leads Practice, McLaren Struggles at Mexico City Grand Prix

Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix, as he continues his Formula One comeback. McLaren lagged behind, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris trailing. Notably, F2's Arvid Lindblad impressed in practice, while Mercedes and Ferrari also posted commendable performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 06:02 IST
Verstappen Leads Practice, McLaren Struggles at Mexico City Grand Prix
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen reaffirmed his dominance by clocking the fastest lap in practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix, while McLaren drivers struggled to keep pace. The Red Bull champion, once 104 points behind, is closing the gap in the title race with just five rounds remaining.

Verstappen, despite tire concerns, outpaced rivals at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. He remains 40 points behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri and 26 points adrift of Lando Norris. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc delivered a strong performance, finishing just 0.153 seconds slower than Verstappen.

Arvid Lindblad showcased remarkable skill in his debut F1 practice, setting the sixth-fastest time. Meanwhile, other drivers, including Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and IndyCar's Pato O'Ward, also made notable appearances in the practice sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

