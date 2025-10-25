Sam Kerr Eyes Leadership Comeback as Matildas Prepare for Asian Cup Challenge

Striker Sam Kerr is determined to reclaim her prestigious role as captain of the Australian national women's soccer team, the Matildas. Her resolve comes amid a turbulent 20-month hiatus caused by a severe knee injury.

Reintegrating into the squad for an upcoming friendly against Wales, Kerr's return to the field is not without its challenges. During her absence, the captaincy mantle passed to Steph Catley. Additionally, Kerr faced legal proceedings, emerging not guilty from a racially charged harassment case related to an incident in London.

Despite the setbacks, Kerr remains steadfast in her leadership aspirations, leveraging her experience and passion. As she balances easing back into top form and new parental responsibilities, Kerr's focus is firmly on the Women's Asian Cup in March. The tournament presents a pivotal opportunity for Australia in their quest for continental supremacy.