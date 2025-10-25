Verstappen Seeks Fifth F1 Title Amid Mexican Fiesta

Max Verstappen is on a determined path to clinch his fifth consecutive Formula 1 title, focusing on narrowing the points gap with McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Verstappen impressed in Mexico City, quickly establishing his dominance by finishing first in the second practice session, closely chased by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The Dutchman aims to capitalize on his success on the Mexican track, where he has already won five times, despite the absence of local hero Sergio 'Checo' Perez creating uncertainty about fan turnout.