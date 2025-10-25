Verstappen Seeks Fifth F1 Title Amid Mexican Fiesta
Max Verstappen is aiming to capture his fifth consecutive F1 title by closing the points gap on McLaren competitors Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. As he races in Mexico City, he enjoys the advantage of having previously won five races there. Despite the absence of local favorite Sergio 'Checo' Perez, the Mexican GP is expected to attract many fans.
Verstappen impressed in Mexico City, quickly establishing his dominance by finishing first in the second practice session, closely chased by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
The Dutchman aims to capitalize on his success on the Mexican track, where he has already won five times, despite the absence of local hero Sergio 'Checo' Perez creating uncertainty about fan turnout.
