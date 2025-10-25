Sahith Theegala Rises in Bank of Utah Championship

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala delivered a stellar performance in the Bank of Utah Championship, despite a challenging start to the second round.

Theegala, who was initially tied for 24th place, showcased remarkable resilience by carding a 4-under 71, propelling himself to a tied-eighth position.

His performance on the course highlights his determination and ability to overcome past injuries, including an oblique and neck injury that had impacted his prior season.