Sahith Theegala Rises in Bank of Utah Championship
Sahith Theegala, an Indian-American golfer, improved his standings in the Bank of Utah Championship by overcoming an early bogey and securing five birdies. Now tied for eighth, he is 7-under across two rounds. He overcame past injuries to compete passionately.
Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala delivered a stellar performance in the Bank of Utah Championship, despite a challenging start to the second round.
Theegala, who was initially tied for 24th place, showcased remarkable resilience by carding a 4-under 71, propelling himself to a tied-eighth position.
His performance on the course highlights his determination and ability to overcome past injuries, including an oblique and neck injury that had impacted his prior season.
