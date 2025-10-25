Left Menu

Sahith Theegala Rises in Bank of Utah Championship

Sahith Theegala, an Indian-American golfer, improved his standings in the Bank of Utah Championship by overcoming an early bogey and securing five birdies. Now tied for eighth, he is 7-under across two rounds. He overcame past injuries to compete passionately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Utah | Updated: 25-10-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 11:28 IST
Sahith Theegala Rises in Bank of Utah Championship
Sahith Theegala
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala delivered a stellar performance in the Bank of Utah Championship, despite a challenging start to the second round.

Theegala, who was initially tied for 24th place, showcased remarkable resilience by carding a 4-under 71, propelling himself to a tied-eighth position.

His performance on the course highlights his determination and ability to overcome past injuries, including an oblique and neck injury that had impacted his prior season.

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

 India
2
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

 India
3
Election Commission Sets Stage for National Voter List Overhaul

Election Commission Sets Stage for National Voter List Overhaul

 India
4
Nick Champion de Crespigny Leads Wallabies to Victory in Japan

Nick Champion de Crespigny Leads Wallabies to Victory in Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025