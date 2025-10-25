Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

The much-anticipated return of the Men's Hockey India League is set to commence in Chennai on January 3, marking the start of an exhilarating competition between the Tamil Nadu Dragons and Hyderabad Toofans. Organizers confirmed the season's kick-off and revealed the tournament's schedule, which will span three different cities before culminating on January 26 in Bhubaneswar.

This year's men's league, which features eight teams, will carry out its rounds in a single round-robin format, pitting each team against the other. The tournament will transition from Chennai to Ranchi, and finally to Bhubaneswar, which has become a central hub for hockey fans. The playoff games will conclude in the Kalinga Stadium on January 26 with a grand final that promises intense match-day action.

The Women's Hockey India League will get underway on December 28 in Ranchi, with its final scheduled for January 10. Involving renowned international players from over ten countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, and Great Britain, it's set to be an exciting showcase of talent. Both the men's and women's competitions aim to bring the sport closer to fans nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)