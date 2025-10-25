Elena Rybakina Withdraws from Pan Pacific Open Citing Back Injury

Elena Rybakina announced her withdrawal from the Pan Pacific Open on Saturday, citing a back problem. This decision came just a day after her quarterfinal win secured her the last available spot for the prestigious WTA Finals.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion was scheduled to compete against Linda Noskova in the Tokyo tournament semifinals. However, discomfort with her back forced Rybakina to pull out, stating, "I'm very sorry I can't play today. I have been having problems with my back this week and can't play 100%."

Rybakina's focus now shifts to the WTA Finals, scheduled for November 1-8 in Saudi Arabia. She will contend alongside top-ranked players such as Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and others. Defending champion Coco Gauff returns to Riyadh, where she previously defeated Zheng Qinwen, earning a $4.8 million prize.

