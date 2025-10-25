Left Menu

Elena Rybakina Withdraws from Pan Pacific Open Citing Back Injury

Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open due to a back injury, a day after securing the final WTA Finals spot with a quarterfinal win. She was set to face Linda Noskova in the semifinals. The WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia will host top players, including defending champion Coco Gauff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:54 IST
Elena Rybakina Withdraws from Pan Pacific Open Citing Back Injury
Elena Rybakina
  • Country:
  • Japan

Elena Rybakina announced her withdrawal from the Pan Pacific Open on Saturday, citing a back problem. This decision came just a day after her quarterfinal win secured her the last available spot for the prestigious WTA Finals.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion was scheduled to compete against Linda Noskova in the Tokyo tournament semifinals. However, discomfort with her back forced Rybakina to pull out, stating, "I'm very sorry I can't play today. I have been having problems with my back this week and can't play 100%."

Rybakina's focus now shifts to the WTA Finals, scheduled for November 1-8 in Saudi Arabia. She will contend alongside top-ranked players such as Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and others. Defending champion Coco Gauff returns to Riyadh, where she previously defeated Zheng Qinwen, earning a $4.8 million prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025