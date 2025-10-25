FIFA Delays: Messi's Kerala Match Postponed

Left Menu

The Argentina football team's visit to Kerala for a match led by Lionel Messi has been postponed due to delays in FIFA's approval. Originally scheduled for November, the match is now awaiting a new date. The Kerala government and AFA remain optimistic about rescheduling during the next international window.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:04 IST
  • India

The highly-anticipated visit of the Argentina football team, featuring star player Lionel Messi, to Kerala has been postponed, a sponsor confirmed on Saturday. The original plan was for Argentina to play a friendly match in Kochi on November 17, but complications in FIFA's approval have caused delays.

Anto Augustine, the event's sponsor, announced the postponement via Facebook, citing discussions with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) as contributing factors. Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman expressed hope that the match could be held during the next international window if FIFA approval is obtained promptly.

While the schedule has faced setbacks, inspections at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium are complete, and upgrades are underway. The situation has sparked political discourse, with some officials criticizing the delay as a political maneuver. Further announcements regarding the rescheduled match date are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

