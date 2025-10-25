Left Menu

Australia's Alana King Dazzles with Seven-Wicket Haul Against South Africa

In a powerful showdown at the ICC Women's World Cup, Australia triumphed over South Africa with Alana King taking an impressive seven wickets. South Africa struggled, being bowled out for 97 runs in 24 overs. Alana King's exceptional performance drew attention as she dismantled South Africa's batting lineup efficiently.

In a dynamic ICC Women's World Cup clash, Australia's Alana King stole the spotlight with a remarkable seven-wicket haul against South Africa on Saturday.

South Africa's innings struggled, concluding with a total of just 97 runs across 24 overs. Standout performances included Laura Wolvaardt and Sinalo Jafta, who managed 31 and 29 runs respectively.

King's peerless bowling dismantled South Africa's lineup swiftly and efficiently, leaving a memorable mark on the tournament as she delivered one of the most outstanding performances of the match.

