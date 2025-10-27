Left Menu

AIFF Super Cup Matchday 3: Anticipated Clashes in Groups C and D

The AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 sees Punjab FC face historical rivals Gokulam Kerala FC in Group C, while Sporting Club Delhi competes against Mumbai City FC in Group D. Coaches and players express aspirations and strategies as they seek a victorious start to the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 10:57 IST
AIFF Super Cup Matchday 3: Anticipated Clashes in Groups C and D
Gokulam Kerala FC. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The third matchday of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 features two key matchups in Groups C and D. Punjab FC, facing their old rivals Gokulam Kerala FC, will look to assert their dominance as they meet at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Meanwhile, Group D's pivotal fixture sees Sporting Club Delhi take on Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Punjab FC's head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis expressed caution towards Gokulam Kerala's tactical style but remained optimistic about their chances. Despite recent challenges, Punjab FC is determined to use the Super Cup to evaluate their team's progress. In contrast, Gokulam Kerala's head coach Jose Hevia has focused on introducing new tactical plans following their struggles in the IFA Shield.

In another exciting encounter, Sporting Club Delhi, playing their first competitive match, will test the mettle of semi-finalist Mumbai City FC. Head coach Tomasz Tchorz emphasizes this clash as an important yardstick for their team, while Mumbai City FC's coach Petr Kratky and winger Lallianzuala Chhangte are confident in their team's preparations and strategy as they aim to mark the beginning of their tournament campaign with a win.

TRENDING

1
Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

 United States
2
China Offers Aid After U.S. Navy Incidents

China Offers Aid After U.S. Navy Incidents

 China
3
Supreme Court Demands CBI's Stance on Kapil Wadhawan's Bail in Massive Fraud Case

Supreme Court Demands CBI's Stance on Kapil Wadhawan's Bail in Massive Fraud...

 India
4
Justice Surya Kant: The Next CJI with a Legacy of Landmark Verdicts

Justice Surya Kant: The Next CJI with a Legacy of Landmark Verdicts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025