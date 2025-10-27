AIFF Super Cup Matchday 3: Anticipated Clashes in Groups C and D

The third matchday of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 features two key matchups in Groups C and D. Punjab FC, facing their old rivals Gokulam Kerala FC, will look to assert their dominance as they meet at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Meanwhile, Group D's pivotal fixture sees Sporting Club Delhi take on Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Punjab FC's head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis expressed caution towards Gokulam Kerala's tactical style but remained optimistic about their chances. Despite recent challenges, Punjab FC is determined to use the Super Cup to evaluate their team's progress. In contrast, Gokulam Kerala's head coach Jose Hevia has focused on introducing new tactical plans following their struggles in the IFA Shield.

In another exciting encounter, Sporting Club Delhi, playing their first competitive match, will test the mettle of semi-finalist Mumbai City FC. Head coach Tomasz Tchorz emphasizes this clash as an important yardstick for their team, while Mumbai City FC's coach Petr Kratky and winger Lallianzuala Chhangte are confident in their team's preparations and strategy as they aim to mark the beginning of their tournament campaign with a win.