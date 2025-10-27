Left Menu

Lando Norris Reclaims F1 Glory with Dominant Mexico City Win

Lando Norris recaptured the Formula 1 championship lead by winning the Mexico City Grand Prix, ending a five-race losing streak and surpassing teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris' sixth victory of the season boosts McLaren's chances against Max Verstappen. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton received a penalty, affecting his race performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 27-10-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 10:59 IST
Lando Norris

Lando Norris regained the Formula 1 championship lead with a victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, ending teammate Oscar Piastri's recent lead and marking an end to his own five-race losing streak.

Despite earlier trailing Piastri by 14 points, Norris now edges out his teammate by a single point after a dominant performance at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. With four races remaining, McLaren is pushing to dethrone reigning champion Max Verstappen, who remains in the hunt.

In other news, Lewis Hamilton faced a setback due to a penalty, hindering his podium chances. Ferrari, however, advanced to second in the constructor championship. The battle continues at the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix on November 9th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

