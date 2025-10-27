Lando Norris Reclaims F1 Glory with Dominant Mexico City Win
Lando Norris recaptured the Formula 1 championship lead by winning the Mexico City Grand Prix, ending a five-race losing streak and surpassing teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris' sixth victory of the season boosts McLaren's chances against Max Verstappen. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton received a penalty, affecting his race performance.
Lando Norris regained the Formula 1 championship lead with a victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, ending teammate Oscar Piastri's recent lead and marking an end to his own five-race losing streak.
Despite earlier trailing Piastri by 14 points, Norris now edges out his teammate by a single point after a dominant performance at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. With four races remaining, McLaren is pushing to dethrone reigning champion Max Verstappen, who remains in the hunt.
In other news, Lewis Hamilton faced a setback due to a penalty, hindering his podium chances. Ferrari, however, advanced to second in the constructor championship. The battle continues at the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix on November 9th.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rookies Shine as Ferrari Leads First Mexico City GP Practice
Hamilton Urges McLaren Duo to Toughen Up Against Verstappen's Charge
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials
Verstappen Leads Practice, McLaren Struggles at Mexico City Grand Prix
Lando Norris and McLaren's Strategic Shift: Navigating Team Dynamics in the Formula One Championship