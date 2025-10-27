Left Menu

Pat Cummins Out of First Ashes Test with Back Injury: Steve Smith to Lead Australia

Australia's cricket captain Pat Cummins is set to miss the first Ashes Test against England due to a back injury. He is expected to return for the second Test. Steve Smith will take over captaincy duties in his absence. Cummins is set to resume bowling soon.

Updated: 27-10-2025 11:10 IST
Australia's cricket team faces a setback as captain Pat Cummins is officially ruled out of the first Ashes Test against England, due to a persistent back injury. Steve Smith is poised to lead the team in his absence.

Pat Cummins, who has been dealing with a back stress injury since July, had already expressed doubts about participating in the initial Test in Perth. Head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the captain would miss this critical match.

Despite the disappointment, Cummins is expected to resume bowling this week, with hopes he will return for the second Test in Brisbane. Meanwhile, Scott Boland is likely to replace him, joining Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the pace attack.

