Injury Sidelines Shreyas Iyer, Puts South Africa ODIs in Doubt

Shreyas Iyer sustained a laceration injury to his spleen during a diving catch in the Sydney ODI against Australia, leading to uncertainty over his participation in the upcoming South Africa series. The BCCI assures that Iyer is medically stable and under specialized care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 12:55 IST
Shreyas Iyer (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has disclosed that Shreyas Iyer, the middle-order batsman, suffered an 'impact injury' to his left lower rib cage during the third One Day International (ODI) against Australia in Sydney. Scans later identified a laceration injury to his spleen.

During the match on October 25, 2025, Iyer executed a remarkable diving catch, sprinting from backward point to dismiss the threatening Alex Carey from a delivery by Harshit Rana. Unfortunately, he landed awkwardly on his elbows and ribs, particularly on his left side, leaving him in severe pain and needing medical attention.

The BCCI issued a statement confirming Iyer's condition as 'medically stable' and that he is under specialized care, both in Sydney and India. The BCCI Medical Team, including specialists, is monitoring his recovery closely. Iyer's parents are expected to travel to Australia soon to be with him. His injury casts doubt on his participation in the forthcoming South Africa ODIs at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

