Rugby-Edmed to start at flyhalf for Australia against England

Tane Edmed will start at flyhalf and tighthead prop Taniela Tupou returns to the front row for Australia when they face England at Twickenham on Saturday, with eight players returning from last weekend's win in Japan. As the fixture falls outside the international window, Australia are still without several European-based players, including flyhalf James O'Connor, lock Will Skelton and centre Len Ikitau.

Injuries have compounded coach Joe Schmidt's problems at flyhalf and he has looked to Edmed, who had mixed success in the Rugby Championship when called upon. Tupou is back alongside prop Angus Bell and hooker Billy Pollard, while Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams are reunited as a lock pairing having started in last year's 42-37 win over England at Twickenham.

Captain Harry Wilson is in the number eight jersey, with Rob Valetini and Fraser McReight on the flanks in a powerful back row. Scrumhalf Jake Gordon will partner New South Wales teammate Edmed, and Hunter Paisami and Joseph Suaalii the centre pairing, the latter a year on from his Wallabies debut at the same venue.

Harry Potter and Max Jorgensen are the wingers, with Andrew Kellaway continuing at fullback. Australia were run close by Japan last weekend, but came away with a 19-15 victory.

"The coaches have tried to balance this year's tough schedule in terms of Test matches and travel, so it was great to freshen a few players up last week and we hope that allows the group to be really competitive on Saturday," Schmidt said. Australia team:

15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Hunter Paisami, 11-Harry Potter, 10-Tane Edmed, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Billy Pollard, 1-Angus Bell Replacements: 16-Josh Nasser, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20-Nick Champion de Crespigny, 21-Ryan Lonergan, 22-Hamish Stewart, 23-Filipo Daugunu.

