Rugby-Ireland's Doris on the bench for All Blacks Chicago rematch

Caelan Doris is fit enough to start on the Irish bench against New Zealand on Saturday for the two sides' return to Chicago's Soldier Field, the site of Ireland's first victory over the All Blacks after 111 years of trying in 2016. Ireland, who have won four of the teams' nine clashes since, including a tour triumph on New Zealand soil, will start Jack Crowley at outhalf, with the Munsterman's superior form at provincial level winning out over rival Sam Prendergast.

Bundee Aki is also only fit enough for the bench following a hip injury and with Robbie Henshaw absent completely after suffering a groin injury, experienced Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey gets an opportunity alongside Garry Ringrose. Coach Andy Farrell will also hand a third cap to Tommy O'Brien after the pacey Leinster wing scored four tries in his first two international games, albeit against lowly Georgia and Portugal in July's second-string tour.

With Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen injured, fellow Leinster youngster Jamie Osborne comes in at fullback, while Ryan Baird joins Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan in the backrow where Doris has yet to play since the shoulder surgery that kept him out of the recent British and Irish Lions tour. Dan Sheehan captains the side in Doris' absence from the start. Paddy McCarthy, younger brother of injured lock Joe, could also make his debut as a replacement.

Saturday's starting XV will feature 11 Lions, many of whom have played very little rugby since compared to a New Zealand side coming off the back of last month's Rugby Championship. Ireland, looking to get back on track after their bid for back-to-back Six Nations championships was derailed in humbling fashion by France in March, can expect a big travelling fanbase keen to relive the famous performance of nine years ago.

Team: 15-Jamie Osborne, 14-Tommy O'Brien, 13-Garry Ringrose 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-James Lowe, 10-Jack Crowley, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Ryan Baird, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 4-James Ryan, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Andrew Porter Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Paddy McCarthy, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Caelan Doris, 21-Craig Casey, 22-Sam Prendergast, 23-Bundee Aki

