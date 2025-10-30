Valentin Vacherot's Meteoric Rise: Stunning Wins in Paris Masters

Valentin Vacherot, the rising tennis star from Monaco, has continued his impressive form at the Paris Masters, securing a spot in the quarterfinals by overcoming Cameron Norrie with a score of 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Thursday.

This win follows his remarkable triumph at the Shanghai Masters earlier this month, where Vacherot emerged as the victor from the qualifiers to claim his first career title. His notable victories included defeating 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and besting his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final.

In Paris, Vacherot delivered another strong performance, exhibiting powerful serves and strategic plays. He now faces Felix Auger-Aliassime, as he aims to extend his successful run through upcoming matches.