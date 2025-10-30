Valentin Vacherot's Meteoric Rise: Stunning Wins in Paris Masters
Valentin Vacherot advances to Paris Masters quarterfinals, defeating Cameron Norrie. After a remarkable Shanghai Masters victory, he knocked out Novak Djokovic and his cousin Arthur Rinderknech. Vacherot, from Monaco, continues his winning streak against top players like Norrie and Rinderknech, and is set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime.
- Country:
- France
Valentin Vacherot, the rising tennis star from Monaco, has continued his impressive form at the Paris Masters, securing a spot in the quarterfinals by overcoming Cameron Norrie with a score of 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Thursday.
This win follows his remarkable triumph at the Shanghai Masters earlier this month, where Vacherot emerged as the victor from the qualifiers to claim his first career title. His notable victories included defeating 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and besting his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final.
In Paris, Vacherot delivered another strong performance, exhibiting powerful serves and strategic plays. He now faces Felix Auger-Aliassime, as he aims to extend his successful run through upcoming matches.