Koldo Obieta's Late Heroics Propel Kerala Blasters to AIFF Victory

In an electrifying start to their AIFF Super Cup campaign, Kerala Blasters FC edged out a 1-0 victory over a defiant Rajasthan United FC at the GMC Stadium. The match, marked by a late header from new recruit Koldo Obieta, saw Kerala gain full points in their opening Group D fixture on Thursday.

Rajasthan, facing adversity after Gursimrat Singh Gill's red card, displayed commendable defensive toughness. Their efforts forced the Blasters, favorites by many, into a prolonged stalemate despite being numerically stronger. Kerala, struggling to break Rajasthan's resolute defense, found near-misses and opportunities stifled throughout the first half.

The defining moment arrived in the 87th minute when Juan Rodriguez delivered a precise cross, meeting Obieta's head for a decisive goal. Despite late attempts by Rajasthan to equalize, including a crucial save by Nora Fernandes, the Blasters held firm to secure their hard-fought win.

