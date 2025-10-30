Left Menu

Koldo Obieta's Late Heroics Propel Kerala Blasters to AIFF Victory

Kerala Blasters FC triumphed over Rajasthan United FC 1-0 in the AIFF Super Cup, courtesy of Koldo Obieta's late header. Despite being reduced to ten men, Rajasthan displayed resilience, nearly forcing a draw. Defensive efforts and last-minute actions defined the tense Group D opener at the GMC Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:14 IST
Kerala Blasters player in action. (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying start to their AIFF Super Cup campaign, Kerala Blasters FC edged out a 1-0 victory over a defiant Rajasthan United FC at the GMC Stadium. The match, marked by a late header from new recruit Koldo Obieta, saw Kerala gain full points in their opening Group D fixture on Thursday.

Rajasthan, facing adversity after Gursimrat Singh Gill's red card, displayed commendable defensive toughness. Their efforts forced the Blasters, favorites by many, into a prolonged stalemate despite being numerically stronger. Kerala, struggling to break Rajasthan's resolute defense, found near-misses and opportunities stifled throughout the first half.

The defining moment arrived in the 87th minute when Juan Rodriguez delivered a precise cross, meeting Obieta's head for a decisive goal. Despite late attempts by Rajasthan to equalize, including a crucial save by Nora Fernandes, the Blasters held firm to secure their hard-fought win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

