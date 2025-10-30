Koldo Obieta's Late Heroics Propel Kerala Blasters to AIFF Victory
Kerala Blasters FC triumphed over Rajasthan United FC 1-0 in the AIFF Super Cup, courtesy of Koldo Obieta's late header. Despite being reduced to ten men, Rajasthan displayed resilience, nearly forcing a draw. Defensive efforts and last-minute actions defined the tense Group D opener at the GMC Stadium.
- Country:
- India
In an electrifying start to their AIFF Super Cup campaign, Kerala Blasters FC edged out a 1-0 victory over a defiant Rajasthan United FC at the GMC Stadium. The match, marked by a late header from new recruit Koldo Obieta, saw Kerala gain full points in their opening Group D fixture on Thursday.
Rajasthan, facing adversity after Gursimrat Singh Gill's red card, displayed commendable defensive toughness. Their efforts forced the Blasters, favorites by many, into a prolonged stalemate despite being numerically stronger. Kerala, struggling to break Rajasthan's resolute defense, found near-misses and opportunities stifled throughout the first half.
The defining moment arrived in the 87th minute when Juan Rodriguez delivered a precise cross, meeting Obieta's head for a decisive goal. Despite late attempts by Rajasthan to equalize, including a crucial save by Nora Fernandes, the Blasters held firm to secure their hard-fought win.
(With inputs from agencies.)