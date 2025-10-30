Luciano Spalletti Takes the Helm at Juventus Amidst Tumultuous Times

In a strategic move aimed at revitalizing their season, Juventus has appointed Luciano Spalletti as head coach, filling the void left by Igor Tudor's dismissal after a string of disappointing results. The club announced on Thursday that Spalletti, renowned for his stints at Napoli and Inter Milan, is contracted to lead the team until June 2026.

The decision comes after Juventus endured an eight-match winless streak, leaving them seventh in Serie A. Tudor, who was appointed in March and led the team to a Champions League spot last season, was replaced following consecutive losses. Spalletti, 66, brings extensive experience, having guided Napoli to their first Serie A title in over three decades.

With a managerial career spanning various clubs, including AS Roma and Zenit St Petersburg, and a tenure as Italy's national coach, Spalletti now faces the challenge of reinvigorating Juventus. His mandate will be steering the club back to winning ways and securing a strong league finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)