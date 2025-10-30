World Athletics Uncovers €1.5 Million Internal Theft Scandal

World Athletics has uncovered a systematic theft operation resulting in the loss of €1.5 million, involving two employees and a contracted consultant. The discovery followed an internal audit conducted earlier this year.

One of the implicated individuals is Vineesh Kochhar, formerly the Chief Financial Officer, who joined World Athletics from Fidelity Information Services. The organization decided to terminate the contracts of those involved and has handed over detailed cases to judicial authorities for a thorough criminal investigation.

World Athletics has undertaken an independent forensic accounting review without finding further fraudulent activities. President Sebastian Coe emphasized the need for transparency and commitment to implementing robust controls to avoid such occurrences in the future.

