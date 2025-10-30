Left Menu

World Athletics Uncovers €1.5 Million Internal Theft Scandal

World Athletics revealed a systematic theft of €1.5 million by a consultant and two employees over several years. The agency has terminated those involved, initiated an independent forensic review, and enhanced financial controls. A criminal investigation is underway, with all evidence submitted to authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:38 IST
World Athletics has uncovered a systematic theft operation resulting in the loss of €1.5 million, involving two employees and a contracted consultant. The discovery followed an internal audit conducted earlier this year.

One of the implicated individuals is Vineesh Kochhar, formerly the Chief Financial Officer, who joined World Athletics from Fidelity Information Services. The organization decided to terminate the contracts of those involved and has handed over detailed cases to judicial authorities for a thorough criminal investigation.

World Athletics has undertaken an independent forensic accounting review without finding further fraudulent activities. President Sebastian Coe emphasized the need for transparency and commitment to implementing robust controls to avoid such occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

