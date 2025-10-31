Pant's Curious Comeback: A Day of Mixed Fortunes for India A
India A crumbled against South Africa A's bowling, losing a significant lead due to failed performances, including Rishabh Pant's brief innings. Ayush Mhatre's confident half-century was a highlight amid the struggle, while Prenelan Subrayen's five-wicket haul sealed a robust position for the Proteas.
On the second day of their four-day match against South Africa A, India A faced a disappointing collapse, all out for 234. Rishabh Pant's brief innings was marked by moments of promise but ultimately fell short, contributing to India's innings deficit.
South Africa A's off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen was the star with a five-wicket haul, exploiting Indian batters' weakness to help his team secure a 75-run lead. Teenager Ayush Mhatre stood out with a confident 65, showcasing skill and resilience in an otherwise struggling lineup.
Despite a stable start in their second innings, with the openers reaching 30 without loss, India A's earlier mistakes left them vulnerable as they aimed to recover from the challenging position set by the hosts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
