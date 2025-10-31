Left Menu

Pant's Curious Comeback: A Day of Mixed Fortunes for India A

India A crumbled against South Africa A's bowling, losing a significant lead due to failed performances, including Rishabh Pant's brief innings. Ayush Mhatre's confident half-century was a highlight amid the struggle, while Prenelan Subrayen's five-wicket haul sealed a robust position for the Proteas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:11 IST
Pant's Curious Comeback: A Day of Mixed Fortunes for India A
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the second day of their four-day match against South Africa A, India A faced a disappointing collapse, all out for 234. Rishabh Pant's brief innings was marked by moments of promise but ultimately fell short, contributing to India's innings deficit.

South Africa A's off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen was the star with a five-wicket haul, exploiting Indian batters' weakness to help his team secure a 75-run lead. Teenager Ayush Mhatre stood out with a confident 65, showcasing skill and resilience in an otherwise struggling lineup.

Despite a stable start in their second innings, with the openers reaching 30 without loss, India A's earlier mistakes left them vulnerable as they aimed to recover from the challenging position set by the hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025